The daily measures of the officers of the territorial subdivisions of the police in order to find and voluntarily hand over the weapons and ammunition illegally kept by the population continue.

Officers of the Syunik Regional Police Headquarters, Goris Community Police և Sisian Department carried out effective explanatory work, due to which cases of voluntary surrender of several hundred Kalashnikov rifles և ammunition, including a grenade with explosives, were registered.

The employees of the Ararat Regional Police Headquarters, the Artashat Division and the Ararat Division carried out effective explanatory work in terms of voluntary surrender of Kalashnikov rifles. In these cases, the rifles and ammunition were brought from Artsakh. The explanatory work of the employees of another subdivision of the Ararat regional department, the Masis department, was especially effective, due to which cases of voluntary surrender of Kalashnikov rifles, rifles and ammunition, including anti-tank grenade launchers, were registered.

Cases of voluntary surrender of illegally stored weapons and ammunition were also registered in the Taron and Tashir divisions of the Lori Regional Police Department. Expert examinations have been appointed.