After Arthur Vanetsyan’s call, I am publishing the opera. During this time I have met with a large number of citizens, had meaningful conversations, MP Tigran Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Everyone’s concerns are the same in different ways: how to remove these authorities, how to prevent the fall of Artsakh and Armenia?”
There is only one way – to put aside narrow personal interests, to unite as soon as possible around one common goal.
PS A group of incomprehensible people in police uniforms were trying to arrest me when I was trying to protect some of our citizens from the illegal use of police force. ”
