A group of Armenian citizens still stranded at Domodedovo airport – Panorama

Armenia’s Embassy to Russia stories {that a} group of Armenia citizens is still stranded at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. The Armenian Ambassador to Russia conversed with them by means of a video convention on Thursday.

“Despite our calls and offers to accommodate them at hostels, most of them preferred to stay at the airport,” the Embassy stated in a press release, expressing gratitude to people and totally different diaspora constructions that proceed supporting the citizens, together with by means of provision of necessities and meals . The assertion additionally requested for extra help for provision of hygienic means, specifically gloves, masks, antiseptic gels, to these stranded at the airport.

Those wishing to go necessities to their compatriots are suggested to contact the Embassy by means of 8 (925) 052 -55 -28.