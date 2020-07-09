‘A green light for junk food’: Obesity campaigners blast Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Obesity campaigners have savaged the government’s plan to offer cut-price meals branding it a ‘green light for junk food’.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced yesterday up to £10 a head will be take off the bills of people eating at restaurants in August.

But as names like Burger King confirmed themselves included in the scheme obesity campaigners questioned the timing of the meal deal bonus.

It came on the same day England’s deputy chief medical officer urged people to lose weight before a potential second coronavirus wave in the winter.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already warned the public needed to lose fat to protect themselves from the virus.

It came after:

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Eat Out To Help Out scheme would run in August

From Monday to Wednesday diners would get up to £10 off their bill per person

He also announced VAT cut, from 20 % to 5 per cent, for hospitality sector

Tax slash would carry on eat-in or hot takeaways from restaurants, cafes and pubs

Accommodation in hotels, B&Bs, campsites and caravan web sites and attractions like cinemas, theme parks and zoos will also take advantage of the same scheme

It is thought the VAT cut could also be added to the meals discount in August, making prices much more attractive for diners heading back to restaurants

How some of the country’s favourite dishes could be discounted under the Chancellor’s deal – with the potential of even further price cuts if restaurateurs spread VAT cut to customers

Action on Sugar called for a ‘joined-up policy’ to promote health eating, not junk food

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the offer to try to stimulate the economy

How you can get £10 off at restaurants and pubs under Rishi Sunak’s meal deal Food lovers will have the ability to grab a meal at some of the country’s best-loved restaurants for a bit more than £10. Diners will be given a 50 % discount, up to at the most £10 per head, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the month of August, under Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme. The diner discount, which will only apply to participating business, was announced today by the chancellor. But penny-pinching Britons have already started to develop ways to maximise their savings from the scheme, which covers food and non-alcoholic drinks, but not booze. One Twitter user pointed out that Amex cardholders paying at an Amex UK Shop Small restaurant vendor could get £5 back along with the £10 discount for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Others noticed that diner’s could save more by eating less – or at cheaper restaurants – because the 50 per cent discount goes up to a maximum of £10 per head. So if a meal costs £20, the diner will get £10 off, but if a meal costs £30, the diner will still only get £10 off. It means people who visit two restaurants and spend £20 each time can save £20, compared to one £40 dinner, which will result in a £10 saving. As well as the Eat Out to Save Out deal, Mr Sunak also announced a cut VAT, from 20 % to 5 per cent, for 6 months for the hospitality industry. He said it might apply to eat-in or hot takeaway food from restaurants, cafes and pubs, accommodation in hotels, B&Bs, campsites and caravan sites and attractions like cinemas, theme parks and zoos. With the Eat Out to Help Out deal, businesses will claim the cash back from the Treasury, which is expected to spend £500million on the scheme. Restaurants and pubs are expected to announce their involvement within the coming weeks. Those business that are looking to indulge in the scheme will have to register via a website that opens on Monday. The deal applies to restaurants, cafés, and pubs which apply to engage in the scheme.

Tam Fry, chairman of the National Obesity Forum said Mr Sunak’s initiative felt like the ultimate buy one, get one free deal – a kind of offer previously condemned by health campaigners.

He said: ‘This looks like mom and father of Bogofs and a green light to promote any old junk menu that the participating restaurant feels it could get away with.

‘With obesity rates ever increasing and today firmly linked to Covid-19, who wants more of the exact same?

‘Given a little thought Mr Sunak’s scheme to put bums on seats could have been recommended to educate people in to eating better.

‘To introduce it at this kind of short notice is a massively wasted opportunity.’

Action on Sugar also laid into the Eat Out to Help Out push saying money needs to have been directed to a wholesome eating drive.

A spokesman insisted: ‘We need joined up policy making that ensures everyone can access balanced diet.

‘Discounts on unhealthy food & drink once the focus should really be promoting healthier options and better labelling. ‘This has been an opportunity to discount healthier options that will benefit everybody.’

Katharine Jenner, Nutritionist at Action on Sugar, added to the Telegraph restaurants should really be urged to introduce healthiest menus.

She said: ‘Encouraging overconsumption seems short-sighted considering the recent evidence which ultimately shows those coping with obesity have an increased danger of adverse outcomes from Covid-19.’

Caroline Cerny, from the Obesity Health Alliance, which represents 40 health charities, medical royal colleges and campaign groups, said: ‘We hope that this financial boost to restaurants, cafes and pubs will be matched by the same boost to our health once the Government announces new plans on obesity shortly.

‘The out-of-home sector features a key role to play in helping all of us be healthiest and the introduction of calorie labelling on menus and adoption of the calorie reduction targets will show they’re willing to play their part in improving our nation’s health.’

It came on a single day England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said Britons could protect themselves against Covid-19 by losing body weight if the condition struck again.

Dr Jenny Harries warned obesity, proven to increase the danger of coronavirus-infected patients dying, was a risk the UK could ‘do something about’ before winter.

She admitted she was ‘very, very concerned’ in regards to a the risk of second wave of herpes this cold temperatures, warning it’s ‘still out there’ and Britons should keep protecting themselves.

Dr Harries said: ‘I think myself and colleagues are very, very concerned about looking for a potential 2nd peak even as we move into the autumn.

‘And needless to say that’s the same time that individuals start having people presenting with other symptoms that could confuse people – so flu symptoms vary, clearly, and also when our hospitals get busier.

Dr Jenny Harries warned coronavirus hit obese people worse so she urged people to try and shed weight ahead of a possible 2nd wave in the winter

‘Make yourself as fit as you can, keep practising that social distancing within the winter.’

Last month Mr Johnson said he was planning to put the world on an eating plan to help people become fighting fit ahead to tackle coronavirus.

He warned Britons were ‘significantly fatter’ than the rest of Europe and claimed only the populace of Malta was more overweight.

The Prime Minister insisted the issues were costing lives and leaving the the NHS with huge bills.

But he refused to be drawn on whether he’d now straight back state intervention such as higher taxes or banning deals on unhealthy food.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Johnson he also dismissed ‘complete nonsense’ speculation that he is struggling to recover from the results of coronavirus, saying he had lost weight but was not ‘wraith-like’.

He said: ‘Compare I’m afraid this wonderful country of ours to other European countries, we’re significantly fatter than most others – apart from the Maltese for some reason.

‘It is definitely an issue. Everybody knows this is a tough one.’

‘I think it matters and I don’t think politicians can treat is as irrelevant.

‘My job now’s to get our whole country bouncing back to health, building back to health.’

Under the Mr Sunak’s scheme, Britons will get 50 per cent off the cost of most meals from Monday to Wednesday in August.

It means an £80 restaurant bill for a household of four would come to £40. But a couple of spending £45 would pay £25.

Soft drinks will be within the deal even though alcohol won’t.

Meals must be consumed on the premises so takeaway food won’t count. However, the Government has already been making it easier for pubs, restaurants and cafes to turn sidewalks, terraces and also car parks into outdoor seating areas. The Eat Out to Help Out discount can be utilized ‘unlimited times’.

Officials had considered dishing out vouchers to everyone, but decided it might lead to an increased danger of fraud and would simply take longer to administer.

Businesses will be needing to register on the Government internet site to participate, with full details due to be published in a few days.

Mr Sunak said yesterday: ‘This moment is exclusive, we need to be creative.

‘To get clients back into restaurants, cafes and pubs and protect the 1.8million people who work in them, for the month of August we will give everyone in the united states an Eat Out to Help Out discount.’

Could dining-out scheme be described as a recipe for disaster? How Britons happen to be devising ways to cheat Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out’ deals with starter, main and dessert in DIFFERENT restaurants (while risking spreading Covid)

Customers plan to avoid straying beyond the £10 cap on Eat Out To Help Out

By hopping between restaurants between courses, diners hope to save your self money

MailOnline understands the Treasury won’t try to close this ‘loophole’

Rishi Sunak’s half-price meals announcement has already been picked apart by savvy diners plotting to rinse the scheme by going out for a ‘safari supper’.

Customers plan to avoid straying beyond the £10 cap on the Chancellor’s 50 % discount program by hopping between restaurants for each course.

People noticed that if a customer racked up a £30 bill on a three-course meal, they might be charged £20.

Yet when they visited three different places for each course and spent £10 at each place, they might only be charged £15.

MailOnline understands the federal government will not decide to try to close this ‘loophole’ because its priority is for people to spend some money, paving the way in which for people to offload more of these meal cost on to the taxpayer.

Under the Eat Out To Help Out scheme unveiled in the Summer Statement yesterday, the Treasury will grab half of the tab for restaurant and pub food bills from Mondays to Wednesdays in August – up to a maximum of £10 per head.

Participating businesses such as Wagamamas and Burger King will then claim the lost money back from the Exchequer.

Intertwined with Mr Sunak’s 15 per cent decrease in VAT for food, diners will be able to eat out at a fraction of the normal price next month.

The salivating incentive of bargain prices is hoped to lure back people potentially nervous about visiting restaurants while Covid-19 remains present and obtain the ailing hospitality sector back on its feet.

And in some measures to breathe life back into the hard-hit economy:

Stamp duty threshold increases from £125,000 to between £300,000 and £500,000 for 6 months to boost housing market;

A radical plan to pay the wages of up to 300,000 young people on Universal Credit if companies agree to take them on for at least 6 months;

A £2billion scheme to subsidise home insulation and other environmental upgrades that ministers hope will support more than 100,000 jobs;

A temporary cut in VAT which is expected to be focused on struggling sectors like hospitality;

Schools, hospitals and other public buildings are to get £1billion to make them greener and more energy conserving;

Some £50million to fund retrofitting of social housing with insulation, double glazing and heat pumps;

Nature conservation schemes given £40million to plant trees, cleanup rivers and create new green spaces.

Mr Sunak serving customers at a Wagamama restaurant yesterday after announcing he Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Customers plan to avoid straying beyond the £10 cap on the Chancellor’s 50 per cent discount program by hopping between restaurants for each course

To swerve the £10 per-person cap, that will almost certainly be exceeded in higher-end establishments, diners were last night hailing ‘restaurant crawls’ and ‘safari suppers’.

One person tweeted: ‘Rishi Sunak congratulations the new British pub crawl is the Great British Restaurant crawl!’

‘Most main courses are towards £20, so you are encouraging a starter in restaurant 1, a main in restaurant 2 then pudding in restaurant 3. #LetsspreadCovid10’

Another had the same idea and said: ‘Time for a restaurant crawl with 3 different places for starter, main and dessert.’

MailOnline understands the Treasury just isn’t planning to prevent clients enjoying alleged safari suppers because it still heralds people flocking to businesses and spending money.

One Twitter user noticed that Amex cardholders paying at an Amex UK Shop Small restaurant vendor might get £5 straight back on top of the £10 discount for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Shortly after announcing his post-Covid mini-Budget to MPs in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak visited a Wagamamas, that was one of the first major chains to seriously board with Eat Out To Help Out.

Diners have been planning to ways to save your self even more money on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The restaurant’s flagship chicken katsu curry dish costs £10.25, but this is reduced to £5.13 and likely cut further to £4.36 when coupled with the 15 % reduction in VAT.

Junk food, that is typically at the lower end of the restaurant budget range, can be purchased for exceptionally low prices, sparking fears of a fast-food feeding frenzy soon after Boris Johnson launched a war on obesity.

At Burger King, that has also opted to the scheme, a Whopper meal will be paid off from £6.49 to £3.25, which will be £2.77 when 15 % VAT is trimmed off.

But pricier places will see clients pay much more than half-price as their total bill spirals after dark government’s £10 cap.

At Cafe Concerto on Oxford Street, a lobster and beef dish costs £32.95, which will cost the diner £22.95 – or £19.50 with the VAT trim – and so only a third will be shaved off.

Mr Sunak hailed the £500million scheme a ‘creative’ solution to get the restaurant trade thriving again post-lockdown.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, the Chancellor said: ‘The final measure I am announcing today never been tried in the UK before.

‘This moment is exclusive. We need to be creative. So to get customers back to restaurants, cafes and pubs and protect the 1.8million individuals who work included, I can announce today that for the month of August we shall give everybody in the country an Eat Out To Help Out discount.

‘Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday will be 50 per cent off up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children.

‘Businesses will be needing to register and can do this through a simple website open next Monday. Each week in August businesses are able to claim the cash back with the funds in their banking account within five working days.’

The Chancellor’s eye-catching food discount policy was dismissed as a ‘gimmick’ by way of a leading free-market think tank.

The Chancellor delivering his summer statement to the House of Commons yesterday

Julian Jessop from the Institute of Economic Affairs said: ‘The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be a gimmick past an acceptable limit.

‘It is at least market-led, for the reason that consumers themselves will decide which companies should benefit.

‘However, it seems an overly complicated way to deliver a lift to demand lasting just a couple days in August.’

But the VAT cut was broadly welcomed by the restaurant and pub trade, that is only just reopening after 90 days shuttered.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: ‘It is reassuring that the Chancellor designated hospitality and tourism as a vital the main UKs economy and a pillar of social life around the UK.

She added: ‘This significant VAT cut, heightened ability to retain staff and incentives for consumers to eat out together amount to a huge bonus.’

Announcing the VAT reduction yesterday, Mr Sunak said: ‘At the moment VAT on hospitality and tourism is charged at 20 per cent therefore i have decided for the next 6 months to cut VAT on food, accommodation and attractions.

‘Eat in or hot takeaway food from restaurants, cafes and pubs, accommodation in hotels, B&Bs, camp web sites and caravan sites.

‘Attractions like cinemas, theme parks and zoos. All these and more might find VAT paid off from next Wednesday until January 12 from 20 % to five per cent.

‘This is a £4billion catalyst for the hospitality and tourism sectors, benefiting over 150,000 companies and consumers everywhere, all helping to protect 2.4 million jobs.’