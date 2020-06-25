A gold nugget worth $50,000 has been found on Great Northern Highway in Wubin, 270km from Perth

A $50,000 gold nugget has been found on along side it of a highway after it fell from its owner’s moving car.

The nugget was in a black velvet bag when it fell from the 83-year-old owner’s vehicle on Tuesday while that he travelled along the Great Northern Highway in Wubin, 270km from Perth.

The owner made a desperate plea to drivers who travelled along the highway and officers from Dalwallinu Police offered a reward in return for the nugget.

The $50,000 nugget (similar to 1 pictured) was in a black velvet bag and fell from a moving vehicle on Tuesday

On Thursday, police announced that the nugget had finally been found and returned to its grateful owners.

‘The Nugget has been found! Big thanks to the wider community, the 83-year-old owner and his wife are very, very grateful, relieved and very happy,’ law enforcement wrote on line.

Social media news commended the founder because of their honesty and for handing it in.

‘That is fantastic news… Nice to know you will find honest people out there… Well done,’ one person wrote.

‘Wow glad to listen to some people continue to be honest,’ another commented.

‘That’s wonderful news, thanks to the sort person that handed it in,’ yet another wrote.

The nugget was in a black velvet bag while and fell from the 83-year-old owner’s vehicle on Tuesday while he travelled along the Great Northern Highway in Wubin (pictured)

Following news the nugget was missing, social media users expressed their shock at how the pricey nugget fell from the vehicle.

‘Memo to self: stop putting sunglasses on the roof before stepping into car since you will lose them. Next memo to self: stop putting little velvet bags on the roof because…,’ one wrote.

‘I mean, I understand this year is weird, but gold nuggets falling from moving vehicles is incomprehensible,’ yet another wrote.

It is unclear how a nugget was found of course, if the founder received the reward.