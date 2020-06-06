‘A giant wheezing kazoo’: Golden Gate Bridge starts to ‘sing’ after design fix | US news

San Francisco’s famous Golden Gate Bridge has started “singing” following recent changes to bicycle-path railings that appear to make music since the wind blows through them, residents have reported.

The eerie sound has prompted perplexed, cheeky, as well as desperate reactions from locals.

“Can somebody explain me why is this eerie sound has been going on for one hour in #SanFrancisco #presidio #sound #eerie #whatisthis #2020SoFar #2020BingoCard,” one Twitter user wrote Friday afternoon.

City officials offered a conclusion for the sound, which can seemingly be heard several miles away. SF311, the city’s quality-of-life authority, tweeted an explanation.

“Sorry this is happening. The Golden Gate Bridge sargent reports the low humming noise is related to high winds blowing through the newly installed railing slats along the bike path on the bridge,” the service said.

A headline on the website of local NPR radio station KQED read: “The Golden Gate Bridge Sounds Like a David Lynch Movie Now.” The director is just a prominent user of wind sounds in his films.

The station reported: “Because it spans a very windy gap across the Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is now effectively a giant orange wheezing kazoo.”

Others who posted videos of the novel sound appeared more at ease, however. One described it as “so peaceful”. Another said: “So crazy but also kinda beautiful!!”

“We can hear this in our house more than three miles away from the bridge. It’s crazy making,” one user wrote Friday evening.

The noise isn’t the first time a suspension bridge’s physical qualities have raised eyebrows. Central London’s Millennium Bridge, for example, closed days after it opened in 2000 due to dramatic swaying. It reopened a year . 5 later.