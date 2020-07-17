A Georgia teen on her first skydive and a veteran instructor died when their chutes failed

The 18-year-old and a skilled instructor died when something went wrong on the tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia, on Sunday.

As her siblings and parents watched from the bottom, they saw a parachute spinning and a couple of people somersaulting in the sky. They later learned it was Jeanna.

“We were all so looking forward to after she landed and to talk to her and hear her story,” her father, Joey Triplicata, told CNN. “I feel like we were robbed of that and now we’re robbed of the rest of her life. It’s so painful.”

The teenager from Newnan and instructor Nick Esposito, 35, of Warner Robins, died at the scene, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said in a statement provided to CNN. The sheriff’s office is investigating the accident.

“Upon exiting the aircraft, the primary parachute failed to open properly and went into a spin,” Kilgore said in the statement. The emergency parachute deployed at a very low altitude but it never fully opened, he added.

The sheriff said Esposito was an experienced skydiver and a member of staff of Skydive Atlanta, based at the Thomaston-Upson County Airport, about 60 miles south of Atlanta.

Adding to the tragedy is that skydiving deaths are rare . In 2019, there have been 15 fatal skydiving accidents in the United States out of approximately 3.3 million jumps, according to the United States Parachute Association . Tandem sky-diving — what Triplicata was doing — is even safer, with one student death per 500,000 tandem jumps in the past decade, according to USPA.

Jeanna will never reach walk throughout the stage at her senior high school graduation, that was rescheduled for the end of July due to the pandemic. She won’t reach attend the University of North Georgia. She wont become an English teacher, like her father said she aspired to do.

Triplicata said it tears at his heart he won’t reach see the person his eldest child might have become.

Triplicata, 43, described Jeanna being an atypical teenager. He said his daughter was “special” and she never gave her mother and father trouble.

“She was very family-oriented, and she wanted to do the right things in life,” that he said. “She wasn’t a rule breaker. When we bought her first car, she didn’t want anything flashy or that would stand out.”

The teen had just graduated from Northgate High School, where she was on the colour guard team. She was the captain her senior year and she enjoyed performing along side her brother, 15-year-old Giovanni, who was in the band.

Jeanna was enthusiastic about singer-songwriter Harry Styles. She had seen one of his concerts and was set to go to another one next year, that was postponed due to the coronavirus. She was wearing a Harry Styles shirt the day she went sky-diving, her father said.

Her other passions included Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” even though it was not the coolest thing for an “elder teen” to like, her dad said. She was also a big “Grey’s Anatomy” fan, always hoping to get her parents to watch it, which they never did.

“Right now, I can’t even imagine enjoying a TV show,” her father said. “When we do, we’re certainly going to watch it and think of her.”

Jeanna was very close with her grandmother, Renee Sands. She would sleep at her grandmother’s and they’d watch “Grey’s Anatomy” together.

Sands and Jeanna went sky-diving together on Sunday. It was yet another adventure for the two of them to accomplish and a thing that Jeanna had wanted to do for years.

This was only Jeanna’s second time on a plane — the last time was when she was an infant, her father said.

“She wanted to just see how things look up in the air that high,” he said. “She had never experienced that. It was a lot of first times for her and it was supposed to be a great, great day and it turned out to be the worst day of our lives.”

Sands was the first tandem jumper off the plane that day. The 60-year-old is more of a thrill-seeker than her granddaughter and she eagerly went along to find Jeanna to swap stories of their experiences, Triplicata said.

The entire family waited for Jeanna, to know how it went. Her parents, brother, 9-year-old sister, Julia, and her sister’s friend waited, and it seemed to be taking too long.

Someone said she will need to have landed in the field by the airport, which happens sometimes, her father said. Some members of the family started getting panicky because they did not know anything.

“We get in the van and we just race across the airfield. We had to cross over the runway, and we didn’t really care,” Triplicata said. “We had heard somebody say that they saw cop lights.”

That’s when he said they knew something was up.

At that point, her father thought, “You know, this is safe. This doesn’t happen,” thinking it was nothing major. Maybe she hurt her ankle during the landing, he thought.

As the family approached the field, a number of sheriff’s deputies were there. “He tells us that it doesn’t look good and that’s when we lost it,” her father said.

It was hours at this time, but when the sheriff’s deputy took all of the adults to a room, Triplicata knew his life was to change forever.

He shielded his wife, Bridgette, and said he would tell the children what happened. They had been there for the waiting, the uncertainty and for what came next.

“Usually you try to shield things from your kids, especially younger kids from something like this,” Triplicata said. “I just felt so terrible. You’re not supposed to see something like that at 9 years old.”

Jeanna and the instructor, Esposito, died following the parachute malfunction. Eyewitnesses saw the main parachute deploy, in accordance with Skydive Atlanta.

“Our community is devastated for both our team member and the student and their respective families,” Skydive Atlanta owner Trey Holladay said in a statement. “We are all stunned and truly at a loss for words as we are a close-knit family. We have spoken with the next of kin and all are asking for privacy while we process and grieve.”

Skydive Atlanta said it is dealing with authorities and the FAA to investigate what happened.

The sky-diving outlet has hosted “tens of thousands” of jumps since it opened in 1985, the statement said.

“We want to know what happened and I hope and pray that we will eventually know what happened,” Triplicata said.

He said he could be hoping for answers as authorities investigate.

“I want this never to happen again, so that’s why I want to know what happened,” Triplicata said. “So, a parent, husband, a wife, a daughter will never have to go through this again. This pain is nearly unbearable.”

The only thing which has helped the household survive could be the outpouring of love and support from people who loved Jeanna and even some strangers, that he said.

“In the state we are in the world right now and in the country with all of the division, it’s lovely to see all of this love and support,” that he said. “Jeanna would have loved that. She would have wanted us to be comforted and loved as possible.”

The Triplicata family plans to bury their daughter Saturday after a public service in their hometown of Newnan.

The family created a GoFundMe campaign to simply help raise money for the funeral.

“I hate that this tragedy is the reason why people are going to learn more about her and her life,” her father said. “The tragedy has happened and at this point, we just want Jeanna to be remembered as the person she was, which was a wonderful young lady.”