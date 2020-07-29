A George Floyd hologram will light up the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond tonight

“A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project” was developed byChange org and the George FloydFoundation Floyd’s household had the ability to get a sneak peek of it on Monday night throughout a personal occasion held at the website of the previous Jefferson Davis monolith.

“Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world,” Rodney Floyd, bro of George Floyd stated in a declaration. “Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”