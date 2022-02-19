The leader of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk Denis Pushilin has signed a decree on launching a general mobilization, TASS reports.

The People’s Council approved the holding of a general mobilization in the whole territory of the self-proclaimed republic. 88 deputies present at the sitting voted unanimously in favor of the document.

A general mobilization was also announced in Lugansk. The corresponding decree was signed by the leader of the self-proclaimed republic Leonid Pasechnik. All citizens aged 18-55 are not allowed to leave Lugansk.

Earlier, the evacuation of the population of Donbas to the Rostov region of Russia began. The evacuation continued on February 19. A state of emergency has been declared in the Rostov region.