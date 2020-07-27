A Game of Thrones: Hand of the King Card Game



“The King has called for a Tourney and a feast to be held at King’s landing, and the great houses of western have answered the call. Stark, grey joy, Lannister, Targaryen, bar a the on, Tyrell, Tully—all have gathered together, for the whisperers say that the King will choose his new hand at this feast. Intrigues abound, as every house attempts to gain the aid of vary, the spider. Only the most cutthroat and ruthless will rise to become the power behind the Iron throne! hand of the King is a fast-paced card game of cunning deals and clever maneuvering for two to four players. Each turn, you and your opponents will compete, using the services of Varys, master of whispers, to gain influence over the great houses of western. The player with the most influence at the end of the game become the next hand of the King, but to get there, you’ll need to make alliances and know when to betray your former allies.”.

A fast-paced card game for two to four players set in the treacherous courts of king’s landing

“Manipulate the great houses of Westeros to gain their support “

“Use the services of Varys to influence iconic characters “

Broker cunning deals with your opponents to gain the upper hand