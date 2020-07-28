A Game of Thrones Catan



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the New Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

Exciting strategy game based on a song of ice and fire series by george R.R. Martin

Builds upon Catan gameplay with the battle against wildlings, climbers, and giants

Players develop the gift with the help of iconic Heroes of the night’s watch