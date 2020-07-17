A Game of Thrones Boardgame Second Edition



Price: $64.95 - $30.71

(as of Jul 17,2020 14:53:07 UTC – Details)



King Robert Baratheon is dead, and the lands of Westeros brace for battle. Can you claim the Iron Throne? Designed for ages 14 and up, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Second Edition is a classic game of warfare, diplomacy, and intrigue for three to six players. Taking control of the well-known characters from George R.R. Martin’s beloved fantasy Series, players must fight for dominance of the realm. Will you take power through force, coerce your way onto the throne with persuasive speeches, or rally the townsfolk to your side? With opportunities for strategic planning, masterful diplomacy, and clever card play, this game gives you a host of ways to spread your influence over Westeros.

100% Toy

Imported

A board game based on A Game of Thrones, a novel now adapted to an HBO series

3–6 players take command of the Great Houses of Westeros

Updated second edition, incorporates elements of past expansions

Features a streamlined rulebook and updated art

Includes welcome new enhancements like Tides of Battle cards and player screens