‘A game of chicken’: How much Fortnite’s risky gambit could end up costing Apple

Fortnite developer Epic Games is attempting to storm Apple’s App Store fortress, however some experts aren’t persuaded the titan will be toppled that quickly.

On Thursday, Epic Games, the developer of hugely popular game Fortnite, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple after the tech huge eliminated the app from its platform since Epic overlooked payment policies in theApp Store

The suit is a vibrant (however not always uncommon) relocation versus Apple’s long-challenged App Store policies.

And experts like Wedbush’s Dan Ives aren’t precisely downplaying the issues here: “It’s a big deal because Epic is striking when the iron is hot and going after Apple in light of all the antitrust woes around the App Store and the 30% fee,” he informsFortune “But ultimately, the App Store is fortress-like.”

Hit to profits?

In a “draconian,” worst-case-scenario, Ives sees the suit– and possible discounting of Apple’s App Store 30% charge– leading to a 3% to 5% hit to Apple’s services earnings, which he thinks will total up to $60 billion for 2021– so, in theory, as much as a $3 billion hit, though Ives thinks about a 1% to 2% struck most likely. That ‘d be “more than a thorn in Apple’s side,” in addition to an issue for financiers, since “it would toss …

