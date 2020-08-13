A Galaxy Suspiciously Similar to Milky Way Has Been Spotted in The Early Universe

A very long time ago, in the very early Universe, scientists have discovered a galaxy that seems way too advanced to have grown in the short timespan since the Big Bang. It’s called SPT0418-47, and it’s lurking 12.4 billion light-years away – when the Universe was just 1.4 billion years old.

What makes it special are the similarities to our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Although it lacks the characteristic curving arms of a spiral galaxy, SPT0418-47 does consist of a flat, rotating disc. It has a similar mass to the Milky Way. And, even more stunningly, it has a galactic bulge, the tightly packed concentration of stars found in the middle of most spiral galaxies.

Although earlier rotating disc galaxies have been found, SPT0418-47 is the earliest we’ve found that has a galactic bulge, adding to a growing body of evidence that galaxies form and evolve quite differently from how we thought they did.

“This result represents a breakthrough in the field of galaxy formation, showing that the structures that we observe in nearby spiral galaxies and in our Milky Way were already in place 12 billion years ago,” said astrophysicist Francesca Rizzo of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Germany.

Back in the Universe’s infancy, everything was a lot messier than it was today (not to be confused with