A Galaxy Far, Far Away Looks Like a TIE Fighter, Astronomers Discover Unexpectedly

Space has never been a one-size-fits-all affair. Our Universe is littered with gas and dust forming the shapes of faces, jellyfish, butterflies, giant pillars that look like a hand, and so much more.

And now, for those Star Wars fans out there, there’s TXS 0128+554 – a galaxy that looks very much like a TIE Fighter.

We’ve known about TXS 0128+554 for a few years now, but NASA scientists have recently done a deep dive to discover just how it came to be, and in so doing revealed this eerily familiar-seeming shape in its radio waves.

“We zoomed in a million times closer on the galaxy using the VLBA’s radio antennas and charted its shape over time,” said Purdue University astrophysicist Matthew Lister.

“The first time I saw the results, I immediately thought it looked like Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter spacecraft from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. That was a fun surprise, but its appearance at different radio frequencies also helped us learn more about how active galaxies can change dramatically on decade time scales.”

TXS 0128+554 is around 500 million light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia. It’s an active galactic nucleus (AGN), meaning it’s a galaxy theoretically hosting a great big supermassive black hole in the middle.

In this case the black hole – which is around a…