A former US soldier has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges

Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was a personal within the US Army who authorities say was planning an assault on his unit by sending delicate particulars about his unit’s location, actions and safety to an extremist group generally known as Order of the Nine Angels or O9A.
Members of O9A have supported violent, Neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and Satanic beliefs and have expressed admiration for Nazis together with Adolf Hitler and Islamic Jihadists together with Osama Bin Laden, in accordance to prosecutors.
Melzer is at the moment being held in federal jail in Manhattan, the place he faces charges after the alleged plot was thwarted by the FBI and US Army in May.
The former solider was indicted in June on charges of conspiracy to homicide US nationals, tried homicide of US nationals, conspiracy to homicide US service members, tried homicide of US service members, provision and tried provision of fabric help to terrorists, and conspiracy to homicide and maim abroad.
Prosecutors allege that in April, whereas stationed in Europe, Melzer was instructed his unit can be redeployed to one other nation and that he shared the details about the transfer to members of O9A utilizing an encrypted gadget. The indictment alleges Melzer confessed to his function in plotting an assault on his unit throughout a May 30 interview with authorities.
During the interview he allegedly instructed investigators that he supposed for the assault “to result in the deaths of as many of his fellow service members as possible,” and declared himself a traitor in opposition to the US.
Prosecutors allege that Melzer consumed propaganda disseminated by the O9A and ISIS.
Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss known as Melzer the “enemy within” in the identical assertion, noting that he “allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit.”
In late June Jennifer Willis, an lawyer for Melzer, instructed CNN, “We have no comment at this time.” CNN has reached out to an lawyer for Melzer for an up to date remark.