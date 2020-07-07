A former US soldier has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges

Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was a personal within the US Army who authorities say was planning an assault on his unit by sending delicate particulars about his unit’s location, actions and safety to an extremist group generally known as Order of the Nine Angels or O9A.

Members of O9A have supported violent, Neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and Satanic beliefs and have expressed admiration for Nazis together with Adolf Hitler and Islamic Jihadists together with Osama Bin Laden, in accordance to prosecutors.

Melzer is at the moment being held in federal jail in Manhattan, the place he faces charges after the alleged plot was thwarted by the FBI and US Army in May.

The former solider was indicted in June on charges of conspiracy to homicide US nationals, tried homicide of US nationals, conspiracy to homicide US service members, tried homicide of US service members, provision and tried provision of fabric help to terrorists, and conspiracy to homicide and maim abroad.