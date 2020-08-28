A former SpaceX intern is suing the company, claiming retaliation after reporting sexual harassment

A former intern at SpaceX is suing the aerospace company, claiming that SpaceX struck back versus her after she reported experiencing sexual harassment and gender discrimination while on the task, according to a brand-new claim. The fit declares that the former intern was not extended a full-time task chance when she raised improper remarks and actions made by her then supervisor.

The complainant, Julia CrowleyFarenga, worked as a summer season intern for SpaceX in 2015, 2016, and 2017, according to a claim submitted August 21st with Los Angeles County Superior Court and very firstreported by Business Insider While at the company, she operated in the propulsion department under the very same supervisor each summertime, the fit states.

During her last summertime at the company, CrowleyFarenga went to personnels about the supervisor, grumbling that his habits made her unpleasant. For circumstances, he would apparently invest a lot longer conference with her in individually conferences– in between an hour and a half and 2 hours– while he ‘d just consult with the other male interns for thirty minutes at a time. The supervisor likewise would discuss subjects unassociated to work throughout these conferences, the fit declares.

She declares he informed her she “talks to men too much”

The fit declares that the supervisor would likewise make various remarks …