A former aide confesses to killing an Arkansas state senator in a shocking plea

The victim’s household stated O’Donnell was taking cash from the senator and snapped when she was inquired about it.

“Today our family has found swift justice by way of a plea deal,” the household stated in a declaration. “No amount of punishment will ever fill that void that Rebecca O’Donnell made in our lives the day she killed our mother. Today we find some shred of peace that O’Donnell will be put away in prison for a very long time, unable to hurt anyone else.”

O’Donnell was charged with capital murder, abuse of a remains and damaging physical proof. She was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree murder and 3 years for abuse of a remains, the affiliate reported.

More bombshell charges

O’Donnell was likewise dealing with surcharges after she tried to hire prisoners to eliminate the victim’s ex-husband. After she went to prison, she attempted to have Phil Smith and his spouse eliminated, district attorneys stated.

In October, she informed among the prisoners she desired Smith’s death to appear like a suicide total with a note. And rather of getting payment from her, she informed the prisoners to take gold and silver from the couple’s house. One of the prisoners was the suspect’s cellmate for 3 months, according to an affidavit.

O’Donnell informed the prisoners she was targeting Smith due to the fact that he had actually set her up. She likewise asked the prisoners to discover her vehicle in authorities custody and burn it to …