‘A forest fire isn’t under control just because you’ve stopped it from advancing’

I’ve been performing nighttime within the last week and we’re beginning to find some vacant intensive care beds seem today, and it is a promising indication that critical care admissions are moving down.

There have now been fewer referrals to the hospital also it’s attracted a spring to every one our measures as we start to expect that we’re finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

But while we’re closer to a sort of ending for this stage, as health care professionals we are extremely careful about celebrating too soon, together with all the very real and higher chance of an increase in the R number, that might contribute about it another wave of diseases. A forest fire isn’t under control just because you’ve stopped it from progressing.

I feel the government’s shift in message to be hugely early, hilariously ambiguous, and also an affront to all people working on the frontline.

I had been sleeping through the day regaining from my final night shift, and so I missed the VE parties, which I hear could have got out of hand at certain areas, but each day that week my commute to work has improved appreciably in time as a consequence of the increased traffic in the highway to the point , lockdown or no lockdown, it today feels like business as normal.