A Florida teen just got arrested for Twitter’s huge hack

Early today, the FBI, Internal Revenue Service, United States Secret Service, and Florida police knocked on the door of a 17- year-old in Tampa, Florida, and put him under arrest– implicating him of being the “mastermind” behind the greatest security and personal privacy breach in Twitter’s history, one that took control of the accounts of President Barack Obama, Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and more to commit a huge bitcoin rip-off.

He’s presently in prison, being charged with over 30 felony charges, consisting of arranged scams, interactions scams, identity theft, and hacking, according to Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren in a just-broadcast news conference explaining the arrest.

It’s unclear whether the 17- years of age, determined as Graham Clark, is the only suspect in the event. “I can’t comment on whether he worked alone,” statedWarren

We’re including extra details to this post from journalism conference now. Here’s the entire news release with extra information:

Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office tapped to prosecute around the world “Bit-Con” hack of popular Twitter users Tampa, FL (July 31, 2020)– Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has actually submitted 30 felony charges versus a Tampa citizen for scamming individuals throughout America, committing the “Bit-Con” hack of popular Twitter accounts consisting of Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk on July 15, 2020. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice performed an intricate across the country examination, finding and collaring the suspect in Hillsborough County. “These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” State Attorney Warren stated. The examination exposed Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the current hack ofTwitter He was arrested in Tampa early on July31 Clark’s plan to defraud took the identities of popular individuals, published messages in their names directing victims to send out Bitcoin to accounts related to Clark, and enjoyed more than $100,000 in Bitcoin in just one day. As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is hard to track and recuperate if taken in a rip-off. “I want to congratulate our federal law enforcement partners—the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, the FBI, the IRS, and the Secret Service—as well as the Florida Department of Law enforcement. They worked quickly to investigate and identify the perpetrator of a sophisticated and extensive fraud,” State Attorney Warren stated. “This defendant lives here in Tampa, he committed the crime here, and he’ll be prosecuted here,” Warren included. The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Clark due to the fact that Florida law enables minors to be charged as grownups in monetary scams cases such as this when proper. The FBI and Department of Justice will continue to partner with the workplace throughout the prosecution. The particular charges Clark faces are: ARRANGED SCAMS (OVER $50,000)– 1 count COMMUNICATIONS SCAMS (OVER $300)– 17 counts DECEPTIVE USAGE OF PERSONAL DETAILS (OVER $100,000 OR 30 OR MORE VICTIMS)– 1 count DECEPTIVE USAGE OF PERSONAL DETAILS– 10 counts GAIN ACCESS TO COMPUTER SYSTEM OR ELECTRONIC GADGET WITHOUT AUTHORITY (PLAN TO DEFRAUD)– 1 count “Working together, we will hold this defendant accountable,” Warren stated. “Scamming people out of their hard-earned money is always wrong. Whether you’re taking advantage of someone in person or on the internet, trying to steal their cash or their cryptocurrency—it’s fraud, it’s illegal, and you won’t get away with it.”

