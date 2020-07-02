A Florida sheriff said he will deputize lawful gun owners if protests turn violent

“If you threaten to come to Clay County and think for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken,” Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels said in a video message posted on Facebook.

“Tearing up Clay County — that is not going to be acceptable. And if we will not deal with you — you realize what I’ll do? I’m going to train the facility and authority because the sheriff, and I’ll make particular deputies of each lawful gun proprietor on this county and I’ll deputize them for this one function — to face within the hole between lawlessness and civility.

“That’s what we’re sworn to do and that’s what we’re gonna do. You’ve been warned,” he said.

The message comes as tens of 1000’s of Americans have protested in latest weeks — demonstrations that had been sparked by George Floyd ‘s demise by the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. Protesters have decried police brutality and racism and referred to as for police reform.

The majority of these demonstrations have remained peaceable. But some, within the early days of unrest, led to looting and injury. Officials in numerous elements of the US hinted that the violence might have been instigated by exterior teams who infiltrated the protests with an ulterior motive. In his Facebook video, the sheriff said that whereas he had seen photos of protests throughout the nation, the relationships between police and the group in Clay County “are great and not strained.” “Look folks don’t fall victim to subjecting yourself to this conversation that law enforcement is bad. That law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that were sworn to protect and serve,” Daniels said. The sheriff said officers take an oath to guard and defend the Constitution, including “we end that (oath) with, ‘so help me God.'” “But God is absent from the media’s message or Black Lives Matter or any other group out there that’s making themselves a spectacle.” CNN has reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for remark. Harold Rutledge, who will be difficult Daniels within the elections, informed CNN affiliate WJXT the message appeared just like the sheriff “challenged rioters and looters to come to Clay County and cause mayhem.” “Part of the problem in policing is that some officers need more training in how to interact with all people and all situations, including how to keep calm and how to de-escalate situations. Threatening to ‘make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them’ is going to make the problem worse,” the assertion said. At least three different candidates additionally on the poll all condemned the message.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Giovanna Van Leeuwen contributed to this report.

