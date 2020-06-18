A Florida bridge is not at immediate risk of collapse after a large crack appeared, officials clarify

Stuart Mayor Mike Meier said that the 24-year-old bridge will not immediately collapse, despite the Coast Guard’s cautioning on Wednesday after a large crack in the bridge was discovered. The initial warning was issued to “drive the point home that it was not safe to travel under the bridge,” Meier said.

“Let me be clear: There is no evidence to suggest that the bridge will collapse imminently,” he said during a news conference Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation discovered the crack Tuesday during a “routine bridge inspection” that occurs every two years, the mayor said.

A chunk of concrete fell off the bridge and exposed some rusted steel cables, so officials immediately blocked off a portion of Dixie Highway, also called the Old Roosevelt bridge, which crosses underneath the newer bridge.