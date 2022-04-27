On April 27, at 3:40 am, the National Crisis Management Center received an alarm that a fire had broken out at a fast food restaurant located at 23 Tumanyan Street in Yerevan.

Three fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

It turned out that the fire broke out in the “Old Erivan” restaurant located at No. 2 North Avenue.

The fire was isolated at 04:10, extinguished at 05:17. On the 1st floor of the restaurant, the property և wooden constructions (about 200 square meters) burned, on the 2nd և 3rd floors, the stairs և the wall covering (about 50 square meters on each floor), the corridor doors և the windows (about 50 square meters) were heat-struck :

Rescuers evacuated two employees, one person received burns on his hands ․ The ambulance staff provided appropriate medical assistance on the spot.

