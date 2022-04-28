Today, at the end of the march led by the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan, when they were returning to Freedom Square, suddenly a fight broke out between the protesters and the police in the area of ​​Northern Avenue. There were curses, commotion and commotion, shouting, “Do not hit, do it, go back immediately.”

Vanetsyan announced. “People, calm down. We do not give in to provocations. No one is clashing with the police. “Police officers, behave within your authority.”

He urged the protesters to go to Freedom Square. In a conversation with journalists, Vanetsyan commented on the incident as follows. “I was told that the police had beaten a citizen inappropriately. You saw that it was a peaceful march, there was nothing and they told me that they had hit a citizen and started that fight. You know what it already looks like: the government is in agony, they are making the last efforts, they will try to put pressure on the people. They will not be able to, the longer they behave like that, the sooner their end will come. “As a general, as a person with a shoulder strap, I once again urge all law enforcement officers not to relinquish their powers, to serve the law, not individuals and groups.”

Vanetsyan did not know whether there were any detainees or not. “I just know that one of the policemen hit one of our boys, I do not know exactly who hit him, why he hit him.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN