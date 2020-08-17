A few desperate teams are actually considering working out Dez Bryant

Where is the Raiders quarterback of the future? by Brad Berreman

The Baltimore Ravens and other teams are mulling over a choice to work out Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant hasn’t played football because 2017. The Baltimore Ravens are a noteworthy group that might provide the previous Dallas Cowboy and New Orleans Saints pass receiver a chance to pick up at 31 years of ages. His last completely healthy season remained in 2017 with theCowboys He captured 69 passes for 838 backyards (12.1 backyards per catch) and 6 goals. Bryant’s profession numbers are the following: 531 catches, 7,459 backyards (14.1 backyards per catch), and 73 goals.

I’m informed totally free representative WR Dez Bryant has actually remained in talks with the #Ravens and other teams for a possible exercise, per sources. Bryant has actually been working difficult to bring himself back. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 17, 2020

Would Dez Bryant be an excellent fit on the Ravens offense?

The Ravens have an outstanding young group of pass receivers on their team currently. Their broad getting core was led by the trio of Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown, and Willie Snead last season. They generated a combined 141 catches, 1,775 backyards (12.3 backyards per reception), and 22 goals. There was speak about Antonio Brown finalizing with the Ravens however that is not…