A ‘Fatal Conceit’ To Believe Experts Know Everything

In a Senate panel on Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts for their “fatal conceit” in assuming they know everything.

Paul: “Government Health Experts Need To Show Caution In Their Prognostications”

Senator Paul spoke during a hearing on Tuesday of which Dr. Fauci gave testimony, and said that there is a “fatal conceit” available now with government experts.

“Fatal conceit is the concept that central planning with decision making concentrated in a few hands can never fully grasp the millions of complex, individual interactions occurring simultaneously in the marketplace. It is a fatal conceit to believe any one person or small group of people has the knowledge necessary to direct an economy or dictate public health behaviour,” Senator Paul explained.

“I think government health experts during this pandemic need to show caution in their prognostications. It’s important to realise that if society meekly submits to an expert, and that expert is wrong, a great deal of harm may occur. When we allow one man’s policy or one group of small men or women to be foisted on an entire nation,” that he continued.

Senator Paul gave the example of experts demanding school closures, so that you can control the spread of the coronavirus. This is despite solid examples from all over the world, that show no surge in cases when schools open. Contact tracing studies in China, the U.K., Netherlands, and Iceland also failed to look for a single case of daughter or son to adult infection.

“Perhaps our planners might think twice before they weigh in on every subject. Perhaps our government advisors might hold their tongue,” Paul argued.

“Why weigh in with these opinions that we have no knowledge of? They are forecasts that may well be wrong. Perhaps our experts might consider the undue fear they are instilling in teachers who are now afraid to go back to work. We shouldn’t presume that a group of experts somehow knows what’s best for everyone,” that he added.

“All I Hear Dr Fauci, Is We Can’t Do This, We Can’t Do That”

Senator Rand Paul then went after Fauci himself for his role in this “fatal conceit.”

“Dr. Fauci, virtually every day, we seem to hear from you things we can’t do, but when you’re asked can we go back to school, I don’t hear much certitude at all,” Paul said, adding that despite “all of this body of evidence shows that there is no surge… all I hear Dr Fauci, is we can’t do this, we can’t do that… and that’s not based on the science!”

Fauci finally replied for this line of questioning, and said that he feels “very strongly we need to do whatever we can to get the children back to school,” and that the thing that he may do is “to the best of my ability, give you the facts and the evidence associated with what I know about this outbreak.”

For anybody who paid even a smidge of attention, it’s pretty clear this wasn’t actually a reponse to all of the fear-mongering that Fauci has engaged in. Clearly, all the evidence implies that it’s safe for schools to re-open, so why is he perhaps not backing this? It’s a smokescreen.