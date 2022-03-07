On March 6, at 8:10 am, the Police Operative Management Center received a report that there was a corpse on the Shan-Yerjan road near the Charentsavan city sign. It turned out that the deceased was 39-year-old Gnel Stepanyan, who was run over by the driver of an unknown car.

As a result of the measures taken, it turned out that on March 6, at around 2:00 am, on the 30th km of the Shan-Yerjan road, the driver of a “Bid” car ran over Gnel Stepanyan. On the same day, the 28-year-old driver presented himself to the police.

An investigation is underway.