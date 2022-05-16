Within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 242, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, other investigative-judicial actions are being carried out in the Traffic Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee under the Yerevan Criminal Investigation Department to find out the circumstances of the fatal accident on Kiyan Street in Yerevan.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 ․ On May 16, at around 1:40 am, a 32-year-old man ran over a pedestrian in a Toyota car on the mentioned street, causing his death by negligence, after which he collided with a Mercedes car.

A forensic examination of the body was ordered.

An investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Investigative Committee