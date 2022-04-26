Within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 242, Part 2 հոդված Article 244, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out at the RA Investigation Committee’s Traffic Crimes Investigation Division of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee. to find out the circumstances of the fatal accident.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On April 26, 2012, at around 6:05 pm, at the intersection of the above-mentioned streets of the city of Yerevan, the commander of the officer platoon accompanying the “Traffic Police” service of the RA Police ran over a 28-year-old resident of Ararat region in his “Toyota Prado” car. The latter was taken to “Nairi” medical center with bodily injuries, where he died without regaining consciousness.

The driver of the mentioned car left the scene of the accident after the accident, left, but returned to the scene at 20:05 to take part in the investigation.

The latter was arrested.

The investigation is underway.