A family suspected of being Antifa protesters was trapped on a road near their campsite, police say

The multiracial family — a husband and spouse, their 16-year-old daughter and the husband’s mom — drove about seven hours earlier than they reached town of Forks on June 3, the place they stopped to purchase some tenting provides, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a assertion.

At the shop, they have been confronted by “seven or eight car loads of people” who repeatedly requested the family in the event that they have been with Antifa, police mentioned.

The family advised the group they weren’t affiliated with Antifa and needed to drive their bus round a number of automobiles as they left the shop, police mentioned.

As the family obtained on the road once more, they advised police they have been adopted by a minimum of 4 automobiles — two of which appeared to be carrying passengers with semiautomatic rifles. When they reached their vacation spot and arrange a tent, they started listening to gunshots and energy saws, police mentioned. “The family, concerned for their safety, decided to pack up their camp and leave. As they drove back down the spur road they discovered someone had fell trees across the road, preventing their exit,” in keeping with the sheriff’s division. Four highschool college students who have been within the space known as police and used their chainsaw to clear the road, police mentioned. The sheriff’s workplace is conducting a felony investigation. In a assertion, the Executive Director of the Forks Chamber of Commerce, Lissy Andros, condemned the incident. “We are shocked and saddened by the encounter the family experienced on Wednesday,” the assertion mentioned. “We have full confidence in our law enforcement community to investigate this matter. This is an isolated incident and does not represent the people of Forks.” The sheriff’s workplace is in search of info on some of the automobiles that have been photographed following the family’s bus that evening.

