A family finds nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road. Police want to know how the money ended up there

It occurred final weekend.

A automobile in entrance of the Schantz family had swerved out of the approach of what appeared to be an enormous bag of trash, Maj. Scott Moser of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department advised CNN. The Schantz family, nevertheless, did not have time to do the identical.

“So they ran over the bag. Instead of leaving the trash in the road, they stopped, picked it up, threw it in the back of the truck,” Moser stated.

They noticed one other bag in the ditch close by and picked that one up too. After they arrived house later that night, they had been going to throw away the trash from each baggage.

“When they did, it appeared to be mail. Then, they went on further investigation and it appeared to be cash money,” Moser stated. The Schantz family went to church with one of the county’s sheriffs. He advised the family to name the workplace. “We went out there and determined it was, in fact, cash. It was in two bags and the total was close to $1 million,” Moser stated. Within the two bigger baggage had been smaller ones, every containing some info on the place the money ought to have been deposited. “Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,'” Emily Schantz advised CNN affiliate WTVR The Sheriff’s division performed its personal investigation earlier than turning it over the United States Postal Service, which is now wanting into the matter. “Who it actually belonged to, where it was going,” Moser stated. “We haven’t released any of that.” The USPS is now working to get the money again to its rightful proprietor. “It’s really a credit to just the character and fiber of the family,” Moser stated. “I’m sure it’d be difficult to make that decision. It’s almost $1 million in cash. But they did the right thing.”

