A Dunkin’ employee was arrested after a police officer found spit in his coffee

The cannon fodder, based in Chicago, purchased a big black coffee on Thursday night and eliminated the cover to cool it down when he found “a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva,” drifting in his coffee, police stated.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, negligent conduct and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

CNN might not figure out if Sessler has a legal representative.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly stated in a declaration.