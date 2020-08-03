A Dunkin’ employee was arrested after a police officer found spit in his coffee

The cannon fodder, based in Chicago, purchased a big black coffee on Thursday night and eliminated the cover to cool it down when he found “a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva,” drifting in his coffee, police stated.
Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, negligent conduct and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.
CNN might not figure out if Sessler has a legal representative.
“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly stated in a declaration.
“They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location.”
Immediately after the occurrence, the concern was examined and Sessler was ended from his task, a Dunkin’ representative informed CNN.
“The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values,” the representative stated. “Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”
Sessler is in custody at the Chicago …