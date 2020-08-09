A doctor runs nearly 22 miles in a face masks to prove that they are safe

Throughout his running journey, Tom Lawton utilized a pulse oximeter to monitor his oxygen levels. The medical device measures the saturation of oxygen in a individual’s red cell and normally clips to your finger.

“The mask didn’t come off at all (no food or drink) — and oxygen levels were stubbornly 98% every time I checked,” he tweeted last month.

In an on air interview with CNN Sunday early morning, the ICU doctor stated he desired to reveal everybody that masks are safe to wear and are a need in suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

Health authorities advise individuals to wear a mask not just on their own however to secure others. This assistance has actually been met debate over the previous couple of months as individuals are refusing to use them.