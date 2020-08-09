A doctor runs nearly 22 miles in a face masks to prove that they are safe

By
Jackson Delong
-

Throughout his running journey, Tom Lawton utilized a pulse oximeter to monitor his oxygen levels. The medical device measures the saturation of oxygen in a individual’s red cell and normally clips to your finger.
“The mask didn’t come off at all (no food or drink) — and oxygen levels were stubbornly 98% every time I checked,” hetweeted last month.

In an on air interview with CNN Sunday early morning, the ICU doctor stated he desired to reveal everybody that masks are safe to wear and are a need in suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

Health authorities advise individuals to wear a mask not just on their own however to secure others. This assistance has actually been met debate over the previous couple of months as individuals are refusing to use them.

“I was frustrated because I’ve seen some photos where people who sat at a desk wearing a mask and claimed that the oxygen levels dropped just simply wearing a mask,” Lawton stated.

Duly motivated, Lawton wore his three-layered fabric mask one day and after that ran 8 miles to work while monitoring his oxygen levels. After work, he ran another 14miles While he does confess the mask was rather uneasy, he states his oxygen levels never ever dropped.

“I don’t think that masks are going to solve this on their own,” Lawton stated. “We need to keep distance, comply with isolation, wash hands and wear a mask.”



