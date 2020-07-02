A delusional, dangerous Trump is harming America’s security (opinion)

None of this might come as a surprise to whoever has been watching Trump’s tenure, or even whoever has listened to the president speak. But it is more disturbing evidence that this president, along with his enablers in the White House and the Republican Party, poses a primary threat to American interests and our country’s future.

Drawing on multiple sources who’ve heard the president’s conversations with foreign leaders, Bernstein paints a photo of an impulsive and delusional bully, a man so out of his depth and unhinged from reality that that he spends phone calls with autocratic leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Russia’s Vladimir Putin exaggerating his own accomplishments and allowing those smarter than he to gain strategic advantage.

By contrast, he is condescending and bullying to America’s allies, particularly those nations light emitting diode (at enough time of these calls) by women, like Great Britain’s Theresa May and Germany’s Angela Merkel. He has, Bernstein’s sources assert, dimmed America’s power while emboldening and empowering Russia. He’s so happy to talk to Erdogan that Trump even takes the Turkish strongman’s calls from the course.

According to Bernstein’s sources, it had been the conversations with Erdogan, a serial human rights abuser who quashes dissent and fair-minded reporting on his regime, that shaped Trump’s decision-making in Syria — “including the President’s directive to pull US forces out of the country, which then allowed Turkey to attack Kurds who had helped the US fight ISIS and weakened NATO’s role in the conflict,” Bernstein writes.

The question is, what now? While it’s jarring to see many of these damning claims compiled in that deeply sourced exposé, the claims themselves are mostly things we’ve heard before, or may have surmised in line with the president’s public behavior (do we think that he is more professional, coherent, and thoughtful in private than in in the pipeline press conferences and pre-written speeches?). During the 2016 election, we were in reality privy to one particularly memorable private chat between Trump and Billy Bush, wherein the now-president bragged about grabbing women by their genitals. He has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by over a dozen women. He has appointed fewer women than any president in the earlier decade (and possibly less than any president in 20 years). Is anyone astonished that he aggressively mistreats female heads of state? We’ve all seen the president take the podium and lie to the press and people. We’ve seen him invent claims concerning the coronavirus pandemic seemingly immediately, putting public health and American lives in danger. We’ve seen him fire those who investigate his so-called bad acts. It will not take great imagination, or anything apart from looking honestly at what is before your face, to see that this is a person dangerously unfit for any office he occupies. And yet we’ve seen his support among his base and GOP leadership go largely unchanged. Few current or former members of the administration have sounded the alarm on what a liability this president certainly is, perhaps because they are craven and, like John Bolton, apparently more interested in cashing in on a tell-all book than walking the united states back from the brink. Or perhaps they look at congressional Republicans and conclude that of this information is already obvious, and the president’s party has chosen to protect an obviously damaged and harmful man. According to Bernstein, “One person familiar with almost all the conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and western Europe described the calls cumulatively as ‘abominations’ so grievous to US national security interests that if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.” But why in the world would this function as conclusion, once you know what we do about ongoing Republican support for Trump despite impeachment hearings brought to the fore the president’s incompetence and choice to put self before country? The sources in Bernstein’s story have a stark choice in front of them: Continue to prop up a man who they know threatens the country, or operate for the future with this country and put their name and face behind the truth. If these high-level public servants really think that “even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President” should they knew the reality, then surely Republicans in Congress — and other country — deserve to learn just that. There is an election in four months. American voters, and our elected officials, got to know the full story of this president’s first term. And we have to hear it not from cowardly anonymous sources, but from the men and women who’ve witnessed these abominations themselves. If those men and women will be the patriots they believe themselves to be, they’ll speak out, and they’d get it done before November.

