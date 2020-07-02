None of this might come as a surprise to whoever has been watching Trump’s tenure, or even whoever has listened to the president speak. But it is more disturbing evidence that this president, along with his enablers in the White House and the Republican Party, poses a primary threat to American interests and our country’s future.
Drawing on multiple sources who’ve heard the president’s conversations with foreign leaders, Bernstein paints a photo of an impulsive and delusional bully, a man so out of his depth and unhinged from reality that that he spends phone calls with autocratic leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Russia’s Vladimir Putin exaggerating his own accomplishments and allowing those smarter than he to gain strategic advantage.
By contrast, he is condescending and bullying to America’s allies, particularly those nations light emitting diode (at enough time of these calls) by women, like Great Britain’s Theresa May and Germany’s Angela Merkel. He has, Bernstein’s sources assert, dimmed America’s power while emboldening and empowering Russia. He’s so happy to talk to Erdogan that Trump even takes the Turkish strongman’s calls from the course.
The question is, what now? While it’s jarring to see many of these damning claims compiled in that deeply sourced exposé, the claims themselves are mostly things we’ve heard before, or may have surmised in line with the president’s public behavior (do we think that he is more professional, coherent, and thoughtful in private than in in the pipeline press conferences and pre-written speeches?).
According to Bernstein, “One person familiar with almost all the conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and western Europe described the calls cumulatively as ‘abominations’ so grievous to US national security interests that if members of Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President.” But why in the world would this function as conclusion, once you know what we do about ongoing Republican support for Trump despite impeachment hearings brought to the fore the president’s incompetence and choice to put self before country?
The sources in Bernstein’s story have a stark choice in front of them: Continue to prop up a man who they know threatens the country, or operate for the future with this country and put their name and face behind the truth. If these high-level public servants really think that “even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President” should they knew the reality, then surely Republicans in Congress — and other country — deserve to learn just that.
There is an election in four months. American voters, and our elected officials, got to know the full story of this president’s first term. And we have to hear it not from cowardly anonymous sources, but from the men and women who’ve witnessed these abominations themselves. If those men and women will be the patriots they believe themselves to be, they’ll speak out, and they’d get it done before November.