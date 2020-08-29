A Delta IV Heavy rocket launch was scrubbed just seconds before liftoff

The big rocket’s engines quickly fired up as the countdown neared no, however a computer system terminated the launch at T-minus 3 seconds, according to United Launch Alliance (ULA), which is carrying out the launch.

It was expected to take off at 3:28 a.m. EDT with a nationwide security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, according to a statement from ULA

Crews ensured the rocket was safe and drained its cryogenic fuels once the launch was formally canceled.

“The bird is in good shape. This was an automatic abort during the ignition sequence. Cause appears to have been in the ground system. System functioned as intended to protect the vehicle and payload,” United Launch Alliance President and CEO Tory Bruno said on Twitter