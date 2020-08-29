A Delta IV Heavy rocket launch was scrubbed just seconds before liftoff

The big rocket’s engines quickly fired up as the countdown neared no, however a computer system terminated the launch at T-minus 3 seconds, according to United Launch Alliance (ULA), which is carrying out the launch.
It was expected to take off at 3:28 a.m. EDT with a nationwide security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, according to a statement from ULA.
Crews ensured the rocket was safe and drained its cryogenic fuels once the launch was formally canceled.
“The bird is in good shape. This was an automatic abort during the ignition sequence. Cause appears to have been in the ground system. System functioned as intended to protect the vehicle and payload,” United Launch Alliance President and CEO Tory Bruno said on Twitter
A brand-new launch date has actually not been revealed, however ULA stated that it would be at least 7 days before they might attempt once again.
United Launch Alliance is a joint endeavor in between Boeing andLockheed Martin
Earlier this month, ULA and SpaceX won a military launch competition worth a minimum of $653 million.