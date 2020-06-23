‘A Delightful and Generous Man’

Click here to read the full article.

While Ian Holm could be best known by many for portraying Bilbo in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” films, the English actor, who died Friday at age 88, had a wide range of versatile roles. Nominated for an Oscar for 1981’s “Chariots of Fire,” Holm also starred in the iconic films “Alien,” “Brazil,” “The Fifth Element,” “Time Bandits,” and more.

Several of Holm’s “Lord of the Rings” collaborators have paid tribute to the late actor on social media marketing, including Elijah Wood, who tweeted, “So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle.” Jackson, meanwhile, posted a long-form, moving remembrance of Holm on his Facebook page. He called Holm “a delightful, generous man. Quiet, but cheeky, with a lovely twinkle in his eye,” and shared stories of Holm and his castmates.

I’m feeling very sad at the passing of Sir Ian Holm.

Ian was this type of delightful, generous man. Quiet, but cheeky, with a pleasant twinkle in his eye.

Back in early 2000, before we started shooting our Bilbo scenes for The Fellowship of the Ring, I was nervous about working with this kind of esteemed actor, but that he immediately put me relaxed. Standing in Bag End on the initial day, before cameras started rolling, that he took me to one side and said that he will be trying various things in every just take, but I shouldn’t be alarmed. If, after five or six takes, that he hadn’t given me what I needed, then go ahead and I should give him specific direction.

And that’s exactly what we did. But incredibly his varied line reads and performances were all quite wonderful. He rarely needed direction. He gave us an amazing array of choices to pick from in the cutting room.

We settled right into a very enjoyable four weeks, once we shot the initial 30 minutes of Fellowship.

One day we’d Bilbo delivering an account of his early adventures to an audience of spellbound three and four year olds, who’re sitting cross legged at his feet in the party field. We started by filming Ian’s performance telling the story – but we also needed angles on the children reacting to various dramatic moments. But children get bored very quickly, and Ian and I quickly realised which they couldn’t hear the same story over and over again, once we captured the different angles we needed.

I suggested that to help keep the kids’ attention, that he should make the story a little different in each take … adding extras bits, making stuff up … provided that he gave us the essence of what was in the script. I told him never to worry and that I’d figure it out in the cutting room.

However, we also needed the kids in which to stay place while we quickly moved the cameras around, from one angle to another. On a film set, “quickly” means 15 – 20 minutes. So, while this is happening, and no cameras were rolling, I whispered to Ian that he would have to keep them entertained. I helpfully suggested he could, “tell them other stories between shots”. And that’s exactly what that he did. After a couple of hours, we shot every thing we needed.

As the kids were ushered off set, and the crew moved onto the next sequence, Ian said that that he’d never worked so hard in his life!

Over a decade later, we hoped that Ian would play Bilbo again for the opening scenes of The Hobbit. Fran and I had dinner with Ian and his wife Sophie in London, and that he told us that he was very sorry, but he couldn’t get it done. Adding to your shock, that he confided that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and could no more remember lines. He had difficulty walking, and undoubtedly couldn’t go New Zealand. Always an exclusive man, that he told us that he’d basically retired, but wasn’t announcing it.

This was a blow because we had resolved a nice method to hand the role over from Ian as Old Bilbo, to Martin Freeman as Young Bilbo. I described this to him, and that he liked it. I also told him how my mother and an uncle had both endured Parkinson’s for years, and I was very acquainted with the effects of the disease.



At this point, our dinner – which we thought will be about us describing the newest scenes we’d like him to do, and Ian thought would be about him explaining why that he couldn’t get it done – suddenly turned into a think tank, with Ian, Sophie, Fran and I trying to figure out a procedure that would allow Ian to play Bilbo one last time.

We’re shooting the movies in New Zealand – but what say we stumbled on London and shoot his scenes near home?

By the conclusion of the dinner that he nodded slowly, and said, “Yes, I think I could do that”. But I knew he was only carrying it out as a favour if you ask me, and I held his hands and thanked him with tears in my eyes.

We started shooting in New Zealand with Martin Freeman, as our Young Bilbo. Martin hugely admired Ian Holm but had never met him. However, Martin very generously agreed to wear prosthetic make-up to play Sir Ian Holm playing Old Bilbo, for some NZ based wide shots that people needed, and he captured his mannerisms very well.

A month or two later we returned to London, taking our Bag End set with us, and filmed Ian’s shots with a tiny crew as we promised. Ian’s lovely wife Sophie was at his side every day, helping both him and us.

Over the length of four days we filmed everything we needed. Elijah Wood and Ian had become friends back on Lord of the Rings, and Elijah was on set in London every day, giving Ian additional support.

In the finished movie, I hope that audiences just see Ian Holm reprising Bilbo. But what I experienced on set was a wonderful actor delivering his last performance. It was incredibly brave of him to do that, and very emotional for those who witnessed it.

We can be enormously grateful to Ian for doing that. During our time together, Fran and I became so fond of him, and we enjoyed his company quite definitely.

To celebrate the completion of filming, Ian and Sophie invited Fran and I to dinner at their residence. That was a lovely night, full of humour and fun. Ian and I realised we both had a strong mutual interest in Napoleon and discussed him all day.

A year later, when the first Hobbit movie premiered in London, a slightly star-struck Martin Freeman finally surely got to meet Ian Holm.

Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much – as Ian had been his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to learn him.

I’ve always loved Ian’s performance in the final scenes of Return of the King.

“I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.”

Farewell, dear Bilbo. Safe travels, darling Ian.

