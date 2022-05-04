On May 4, a delegation of the National Guard of the US state of Kansas led by the Commander of the National Guard, Major General David Weicher was hosted at the National Defense Research University of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that during the meeting with the’s leadership և faculty, the guests were introduced to the history of the establishment of the university, the main directions of its activity և educational programs.
