On May 4, a delegation of the National Guard of the US state of Kansas led by the Commander of the National Guard, Major General David Weiser was hosted at the National Defense Research University of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
During the meeting with the’s leadership և faculty կազմ faculty, the guests were introduced to the history of the university, its main activities և educational programs.
REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS
