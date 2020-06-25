‘A cyclist said racism does not exist in Britain. Are you serious?’

Take, for example, her hair. Cox, 29, has a lot of it – big, thick, coiled – and she actually is proud of the very fact. “Natural hair is life,” reads the message at the top of her Instagram account.

But with black cyclists a rarity, it’s not something the cycling world has encountered frequently.

“It sounds weird, but it’s one of the most frustrating things for me because it comes up quite a lot,” she says.

“The most people scrape their less dense hair back into a bobble or even a braid, whereas I already have massive challenges getting my hair in to a helmet. Going into Rio, trying to get my ’fro in to a helmet was a big issue.

“You get little comments – people say things like: ‘Why don’t you chop it off?’ or ‘Can’t you just have it straight?’ But this is just the hair that grows out of my head. It’s frustrating that something so basic becomes such a big issue but it’s because there are so few people of Afro-Caribbean descent in cycling.”

In a cycling world she says is “dominated by white, middle-class people”, Cox points to an over-all lack of comprehension of her back ground and how it might differ to the others in the device.

“I actually got a comment from another cyclist earlier this year who said, ‘racism doesn’t exist in Britain,’” she says. “I was actually like: ‘Are you serious?’

“But because people don’t have to deal with it and it’s not in their face, they are ignorant to the truth that it’s something.

“The colour of my skin determines what opportunities I have; the color of my skin says there’s only room for just one or two of us to be accepted in a specific job; the color of my skin has dictated every thing I’ve done in my whole life.

“Even after I tried to explain that, he still said it wasn’t racism. He just didn’t obtain it because that hasn’t been his struggle. It is my struggle.

“Sometimes I do just feel a bit different. You shouldn’t have to accept being seen as lesser or discriminated against because of your skin.”

Of the more overtly abusive comments she has received, Cox has learnt to be dismissive. Earlier in 2010, she appeared on the BBC Three show Eating with my Ex, prompting someone on social media to ask why the show was supporting “non-British people”.