A criminal case has been initiated in the Aragatsotn Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee on the grounds of Part 2 of Article 242 of the RA Criminal Code. On the occasion of the fatal traffic accident that took place on the 75th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway on April 17.

According to preliminary data, “Vaz 2106”, “Vaz 2115” and “Mercedes” cars collided in the mentioned place, as a result of which the driver of “Vaz 2106” car died, and 6 people were injured.

An investigation is underway.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hCbnNML1zY: