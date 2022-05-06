The RA Investigative Committee’s Serious Crimes Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation into the criminal case under Article 137.1, Part 2, Clauses 1 և 2 of the RA Criminal Code. to find out.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On May 3, 2012, during an initiative carried out by the political opposition on Baghramyan Street in Yerevan, a group of citizens posted photos of members of the National Assembly on their backpacks and showed obscene behavior. On the same day, at 13:50, the mentioned citizens, who were carrying out a protest action on suspicion of causing serious insult, were brought to the relevant department of the RA Police.

An investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

