Information was spread on the Internet about the violence against a young man by a person named “Proshyants Multo”.
The measures taken by the police officers revealed the identity and location of that person. The 42-year-old man, a resident of Ararat region, was found and taken to the Masis department, then he was presented by the police to the regional investigation body, where a criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident.
He was arrested.
A preliminary investigation is underway.
RA POLICE
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.