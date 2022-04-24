Information was spread on the Internet about the violence against a young man by a person named “Proshyants Multo”. The measures taken by the police officers revealed the identity and location of that person. The 42-year-old man, a resident of Ararat region, was found and taken to the Masis department, then he was presented by the police to the regional investigation body, where a criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident.

He was arrested. A preliminary investigation is underway.