The Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to force him to participate in a rally organized by the political opposition, that is, to find out all the circumstances of forcibly closing a number of passages in Yerevan by trucks.

In particular, information և video was spread on the Internet yesterday: 2022. On May 4, 2012, the drivers were forced to close the pedestrian sections of the Kiyan-Davitashen bridges in Yerevan, as well as to close a number of streets with trucks.

During the preparation of the materials related to the mentioned publication, information was received that the drivers of the “Iveco” truck belonging to the company “Mercedes-Benz” concrete mixer blocked the mentioned sections of the Davitashen-Kiyan bridges in Yerevan and the same sections of the company. The drivers of two other trucks, one with an “Iveco” concrete mixer and the other with a truck of the same brand, blocked the routes of the “Davitashen bridge” going from Baghramyan Avenue to Kasyan Street in Yerevan, which disrupted the normal traffic. opportunity.

A criminal case has been initiated on the case, according to Article 163, Part 3, Clause 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

During the preliminary investigation, the video spread on the Internet was studied.

Measures are taken to verify the circumstances indicated in the publication, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent,how many yet: her guilt proof:shown: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUsp5Ao70Lk:

RA INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE