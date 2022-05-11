Yesterday evening, at around 19:00, shots were heard in the “Renaissance” square of Stepanakert, as a result of which the car belonging to a resident of Stepanakert was damaged.

The NKR Prosecutor’s Office informs that based on the results of the investigative and judicial actions taken in the case, a criminal case was initiated by the investigator of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 269, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. անիշ The characteristics of the crimes provided for in Article 245, Part 1 (illegal acquisition, possession, transportation or carrying of a firearm).

SK, a citizen of the Artsakh Republic, was arrested on suspicion of committing an alleged crime.

A preliminary investigation is underway, the course and results of which will be further informed.