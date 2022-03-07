In the Eighth Garrison Investigation Division of the Military Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, a criminal case was instituted under Article 104, Part 2, Clauses 1, 2 and 13 of the RA Criminal Code for the murder of one serviceman and the shooting of one serviceman. on the occasion of:

According to preliminary information, in 2022 Sergeant Hrach Arami Manasaryan, born in 1985, was fatally wounded by a shot fired by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces while performing engineering works at the military base of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense. , and one contract soldier, a private (born in 1990) received a gunshot wound and was taken to a medical center.

An investigation is underway.