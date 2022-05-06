A criminal case has been initiated in the Traffic Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee under Article 242, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 May 6, 1991, at around 6:30 am, at the mentioned place, 1991. The man, born in 1959, collided with Elektrasyan in his “TOYOTA COROLA” car, after which he died on the spot.

The scene: vehicle was inspected. Relevant examinations have been appointed.

The investigation is underway.



