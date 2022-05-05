A criminal case has been initiated in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee under Article 258, Part 3, Clause 1 of the RA Criminal Code, within the framework of which other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out in front of the building of Yerevan State University on Abovyan Street. to find out the circumstances of the hooliganism that took place.

According to preliminary data, a group of protesters organized by the political opposition in front of the building blocked the street with trash cans, which disrupted traffic. In addition, the latter argued loudly, pulled each other, cursed, and one of them kicked a car on the street.

An investigation is underway. Measures are being taken to identify the participants in the incident, to individualize their actions, and to evaluate their actions.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE