On March 24, 2022, at around 4:00 pm, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces illegally entered the Parukh community of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the Askeran region, which is part of the territorial integrity of the Artsakh Republic in accordance with the NKR Law on Administrative Territorial Division. Occupy it by using and threatening to use it և take possession of the nearby hill, thus violating the territorial integrity of the Artsakh Republic. The Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office informs about this.

In connection with the described case, a criminal case was initiated in the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with Article 313 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (actions aimed at violating territorial integrity) and sent to the Investigative Committee.