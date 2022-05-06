In the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, other investigative-judicial actions are being carried out in order to find out the circumstances of the cases of the citizen cursing the RA Prime Minister and committing hooliganism.

The Investigative Committee informs that according to the preliminary information, information was received that on April 29, 2022, at 06:30, on Sayat-Nova Street in Yerevan, a citizen, due to the public activities of the RA Prime Minister, cursed at him. :

Later, the Arabkir Department of the RA Police received a report that on the same day, at 06:48, the alleged perpetrator had damaged the windows, aluminum sections and advertising posters of a cafe in Yerevan.

It turned out that the mentioned alleged crimes were committed by the same person.

An investigation is underway. Necessary measures are taken to identify the person who allegedly committed the crimes and to present him to the body conducting the proceedings.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.